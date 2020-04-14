Peggy J. Iams, 94, of Washington, died peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, in McMurray Hills Manor, following a lengthy illness. She was born September 21, 1925, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Gar and Ola Condit Spitznogle. Mrs. Iams graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1944. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Washington. Mrs. Iams was a homemaker and at one time also worked part time at the Kiddies Shop and Hickson's Office Supply, both on Wheeling Street in Washington. She enjoyed reading her bible and spending time with family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

On June 3, 1944, she married William Allen Iams Jr., who died October 11, 2000.

Surviving are a daughter, Barbara Jan (Ben) Costello of Venetia; a sister, Jane (Ernest) Cole of Harrisburg; a grandson, Aaron (Michele) Hutzel of Canonsburg; and three great-grandchildren, Zoe, Lucy and Jacoby Hutzel. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Iams was preceded in death by a brother, Max Spitznogle and by four sisters, Dale McBride, Louise Strosnider, Betty McMinn and Wilma "Billie" Guthrie.

The family of Mrs. Iams would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional care given to her over the years by Hawthorne Woods, McMurray Hills Manor and Gateway Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made to the at .