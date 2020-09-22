1/
Peggy Jean Corcoran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Peggy Jean "Mum" "Mamaw" Corcoran, 71, of Fredericktown, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in her home.

She was born June 13, 1949, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Amelia M. Bosco Jester.

Mrs. Corcoran was a 1967 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School.

Peggy was a homemaker and very family oriented. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She especially loved her grandchildren as well as her dogs.

On December 31, 1967, she married Raymond R. Corcoran, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three children, Kelly Dewease (Bryan) of York, Tracy Morgan (Jimmy) of Richeyville and Sean Corcoran of Fredericktown; four grandchildren, Danielle Morgan, Douglas, Brendan and Madison Dewease; two sisters, Diana and Angie Jester, both of Washington; one brother, Ralph Jester (Dannette) of Winder, Ga.; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two siblings, Robert Jester and Lois Beeles.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, in the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown, PA 15333. Interment will be private.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made the Allegheny Health Network Office of Fund Development, 4818 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home Ltd
42 Bank St @ Crawford Rd
Fredericktown, PA 15333
(724) 377-2232
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved