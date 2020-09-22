Peggy Jean "Mum" "Mamaw" Corcoran, 71, of Fredericktown, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in her home.

She was born June 13, 1949, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Amelia M. Bosco Jester.

Mrs. Corcoran was a 1967 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School.

Peggy was a homemaker and very family oriented. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She especially loved her grandchildren as well as her dogs.

On December 31, 1967, she married Raymond R. Corcoran, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are three children, Kelly Dewease (Bryan) of York, Tracy Morgan (Jimmy) of Richeyville and Sean Corcoran of Fredericktown; four grandchildren, Danielle Morgan, Douglas, Brendan and Madison Dewease; two sisters, Diana and Angie Jester, both of Washington; one brother, Ralph Jester (Dannette) of Winder, Ga.; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two siblings, Robert Jester and Lois Beeles.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, in the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown, PA 15333. Interment will be private.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made the Allegheny Health Network Office of Fund Development, 4818 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.