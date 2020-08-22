Peggy Jean Myers, 87, of Avella, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House, following a brief illness.

She was born November 5, 1932, in West Liberty, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clayton and Frances Darrah Crane.

Peggy attended Claysville High School and was a member of the Covered Bridge Artisans.

She had lived in Avella since 1950 and raised registered Suffolk sheep.

On August 16, 1950, she married Norman Roy Myers, who died July 19, 2016.

Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Myers Conard and her husband, Lawrence of Acme; and a sister, Patricia Schumann of Texas.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband of 65 years, are a son, Gregory Roy Myers; and four siblings.

All funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bridge to Home Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 985, McMurray, PA 15317.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.