1/1
Peggy Jean Myers
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Peggy Jean Myers, 87, of Avella, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House, following a brief illness.

She was born November 5, 1932, in West Liberty, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clayton and Frances Darrah Crane.

Peggy attended Claysville High School and was a member of the Covered Bridge Artisans.

She had lived in Avella since 1950 and raised registered Suffolk sheep.

On August 16, 1950, she married Norman Roy Myers, who died July 19, 2016.

Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Myers Conard and her husband, Lawrence of Acme; and a sister, Patricia Schumann of Texas.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband of 65 years, are a son, Gregory Roy Myers; and four siblings.

All funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bridge to Home Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 985, McMurray, PA 15317.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerome A Stefkovich Funeral Home
18 Campbell Street
Avella, PA 15312
724-587-3825
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved