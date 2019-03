Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Loraine Sargent.

Peggy Loraine Sargent, 88, of Washington, died Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Washington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery Serenity Mausoleum.

A complete obituary will follow in a later edition.