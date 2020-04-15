Perry Anthony Pinto, 73, of Washington, passed on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

He was born January 22, 1947, in Richeyville, the third child of the late Silvano Manuel and Mary Stefan Pinto.

He was a 1965 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School. An alumnus of California University of Pennsylvania, he graduated in 1969 with a bachelor of science degree in education and earned his master's degree in 1972.

At the age of 22, he began teaching at Claysville Elementary School, before moving to McGuffey Middle School when it opened. He taught seventh and eighth grade sciences for most of his career and retired in 2005, following 37 years of teaching. He loved his job.

Perry was Catholic and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Sacred Heart), where he was an usher, and also St. Jude's Parish in Erie.

He was a member of Pennsylvania Association of Retired Teachers and the Washington County Chapter of Retired Teachers.

He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family and friends, both at home and at the "lakehouse" in Erie.

He wanted to be remembered for touching people's lives. He was a true people person, who loved God, his country, his family and teaching. Perry never met a stranger twice. A kind man, he had a quick wit and sense of humor and the desire to communicate with others. He loved music, especially the "Oldies."

Plans are to create a scholarship for a McGuffey student aspiring to become a teacher.

On August 16, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Dziak, who survives. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2019.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, are three devoted sons, Matthew (Kati) Pinto of Beaver, Jason Pinto of Truckee, Calif., and Eric (Illana) Pinto of Qualicum Beach, British Columbia, Canada. He was "Jeda" to four beautiful granddaughters, Grace Elizabeth and Ella Rose of Canonsburg, Kira May of Beaver and Moxie Autumn of Qualicum Beach; three grand dogs, Daisy, Curry and Pony; two special sisters, Donna (John) Kerestan and Linda (Wayne) Aaron; a stepbrother, Ed Weekley; a brother-in-law, Paul Dziak; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Mary Ann Kerusken; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his brother and best friend, Sylvan Pinto.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

