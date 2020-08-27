1/1
Pete Paris III
1945 - 2020
Pete Paris III, 75, of Houston, died Monday, August 24, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born July 13, 1945, in Quantico, Va., a son of Peter and Mildred Novich Paris.

Mr. Paris was a 1963 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.

Pete was a retired iron worker and a 50-year member of Iron Workers Local #3 in Pittsburgh.

His memberships included the Houston Independent Club, American Legion Post #902 in Houston, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #191 in Canonsburg and the Bears Club in Meadow Lands.

Mr. Paris coached Chartiers-Houston midget football from 1974 to 1980. Following his retirement, he enjoyed gardening, canning and making and smoking his homemade kielbasa.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Betty Paris; a daughter, Stacy Paris and her husband, Bill Hurd of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; a son, Pete Paris IV and his wife, Kelly of Canonsburg; two granddaughters, Brooke and Bailey Paris; a brother, Mark Paris of Wildomar, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, August 29.

Due to present guidelines and restrictions, masks must be worn, social distancing should be followed and occupancy will be restricted.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
