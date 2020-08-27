Pete Paris III, 75, of Houston, died Monday, August 24, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born July 13, 1945, in Quantico, Va., a son of Peter and Mildred Novich Paris.

Mr. Paris was a 1963 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.

Pete was a retired iron worker and a 50-year member of Iron Workers Local #3 in Pittsburgh.

His memberships included the Houston Independent Club, American Legion Post #902 in Houston, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #191 in Canonsburg and the Bears Club in Meadow Lands.

Mr. Paris coached Chartiers-Houston midget football from 1974 to 1980. Following his retirement, he enjoyed gardening, canning and making and smoking his homemade kielbasa.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Betty Paris; a daughter, Stacy Paris and her husband, Bill Hurd of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; a son, Pete Paris IV and his wife, Kelly of Canonsburg; two granddaughters, Brooke and Bailey Paris; a brother, Mark Paris of Wildomar, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

