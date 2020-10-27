1/1
Peter John Yurkovich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Peter John Yurkovich, 67, of Washington, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, in his residence.

Pete, a triplet with Paul and Peggy, was born July 22, 1953, to the late Michael Yurkovich and Mary Matay Yurkovich.

A 1973 graduate of Charleroi High School, he worked at Penn Mould for 30 years and Custom Tool and Grinding for 10 years. Mr. Yurkovich loved to polka dance, play dart ball, and travel to visit his grandchildren. He also enjoyed landscaping.

Pete was a member of Holy Trinity National Catholic Church.

On August 16, 1975, he married Diana Evans, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Evan (Morgan) Yurkovich of Taylors, S.C.; a daughter, Danielle (Duke) Haugh of Terrace Park, Ohio; two brothers, Paul (Cathy) Yurkovich of Charleroi and Anthony (Vicki) Yurkovich of St. Petersburg, Fla.; four grandchildren, Will, Sophie and Henry Haugh, and Brooks Yurkovich; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Peggy Yurkovich; and a brother, Michael Yurkovich.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved