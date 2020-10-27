Peter John Yurkovich, 67, of Washington, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, in his residence.

Pete, a triplet with Paul and Peggy, was born July 22, 1953, to the late Michael Yurkovich and Mary Matay Yurkovich.

A 1973 graduate of Charleroi High School, he worked at Penn Mould for 30 years and Custom Tool and Grinding for 10 years. Mr. Yurkovich loved to polka dance, play dart ball, and travel to visit his grandchildren. He also enjoyed landscaping.

Pete was a member of Holy Trinity National Catholic Church.

On August 16, 1975, he married Diana Evans, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Evan (Morgan) Yurkovich of Taylors, S.C.; a daughter, Danielle (Duke) Haugh of Terrace Park, Ohio; two brothers, Paul (Cathy) Yurkovich of Charleroi and Anthony (Vicki) Yurkovich of St. Petersburg, Fla.; four grandchildren, Will, Sophie and Henry Haugh, and Brooks Yurkovich; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Peggy Yurkovich; and a brother, Michael Yurkovich.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.