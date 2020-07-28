Peter Ketting, 49, of Washington, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in UPMC Shadyside.

He was born in Sneek, Netherlands, September 1, 1970, a son of Johannes and Ynskje Ketting of the Netherlands.

Peter attended school in the Netherlands.

Mr. Ketting worked as a utility worker at the Washington Hospital for 12 years.

He enjoyed reading books, including comic books, computer programming, traveling, playing chess and video games, and especially spending time with his wife and his dog, Lucy.

On April 21, 2012, he married Bonnie Mankey Petros, who survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Madison Petros of Washington.

Deceased is a sister, Margaretha.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

