Peter Lane Agostoni, 74, of Finleyville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in his home. He was born December 22, 1944, in New Eagle, a son of the late Joseph Anton and Doris R. Crookham Agostoni.

Pete was a member of Riverview Baptist Church in New Eagle, where he was a past treasurer. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in the Vietnam War and a member of the National Rifle Association.

Pete was an ironworker with Local 3, Pittsburgh, having retired with more than 30 years of employment. After he retired, he worked part time for First Transit of Canonsburg, driving wheelchair accessible vehicles for the handicapped. During his life, Pete enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and traveling. He spent a lot of time outdoors, shooting sporting clays and camping with his friends. He was an avid bicycler who loved to ride not only local trails, but also trails near Washington, D.C.

He is survived by two children, Scott Agostoni and wife Kristin of Marina del Rey, Calif., and Jill Bellicini and husband Christopher of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Ella and Juliet Agostoni and Gia Bellicini; two brothers, Ronald Agostoni and wife Betsy of Elrama and Joseph Agostoni of Finleyville; and sister Joann Castor of Freedom.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, with Deacon Joseph Anders officiating. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in Monongahela Cemetery.

