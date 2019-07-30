Peter Paul Guritza Sr., 90, of Greensboro, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

Mr. Guritza was born June 6, 1929, in Greensboro, a son of the late John and Mary Timar Guritza Sr.

On May 1, 1954, Pete married his beloved wife, Edna Mae Cech, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Michael Guritza (Sandi) of Greensboro and Peter Guritza Jr. of Richmond, Va.; two grandchildren, Brian Guritza and Kristi Patterson (Jacob); a brother, Steve Guritza; and nephews, nieces and godchildren.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a grandson, David Michael Guritza in infancy; two sisters, Elizabeth Guritza and Theresa Stralets; and two brothers, John Jr. and Albert Guritza.

Pete was a graduate of Mapletown High School Class of 1947.

He served his country in Germany in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.

Mr. Guritza was a miner at the Duquesne Light Warwick Mine for 44 years, and a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America for 72 years. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6303.

Pete was a devoted family man and a devout Roman Catholic. He was one of the founders and hand builders of the Holy Family Church in Greensboro, served as an altar server and Eucharistic Minister, and sang in the men's choir.

In their spare time, Pete and Edna loved camping at Pymatuning and Big Bear Lake, traveling to Richmond to visit their son, music and polka dancing. They also attended Mass, and prayed the Rosary and Divine Chaplet together daily.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, 724-966-5100.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Matthias Church (St. Hugh) in Carmichaels, with Father Albin McGiness as celebrant.

Internment will follow in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro. Full military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 400 at the cemetery.