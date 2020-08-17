Peter Paul Miller, 91, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully at 9:01 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side. He was born November 17, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Peter Emanual and Sophie Krusinski Miller.

Pete lived 40 years in the Penn Hills area before he and his wife moved to Canonsburg to be closer to their family. He was a member of the St. Patrick Worship Site of St. Oscar Romero Parish. He proudly served with the United States Army and received the Army of Occupation Medal for time served in Japan.

Prior to his retirement, Pete had been employed in management with Bell of Pennsylvania, after 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with this family. When he met a new person and being a faithful Christian, Pete always gave them a penny and said, "Read it.. In God We Trust!"

On February 3, 1948, he married his devoted wife, Laura Mae Steele who survives after 72 years of marriage. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved children, daughter Denise E. (Robert) Douglas of Eighty Four; sons Paul J. (Mary Ann) Miller of Felton, Del., and Christopher (Kathy) Miller of Peters Township; a sister, Dorothy (Dolly) Schaik of Baldwin; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his daughter, Cynthia A. Novick; two brothers; Edward and Earnest Miller; and two sisters; Irene Pesanka and Stella Shannon.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 17, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where Catholic blessing services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 18. Private interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. COVID-19 requirement of 25 persons at a time and a mask must always be worn at the funeral home.

To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.