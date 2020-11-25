1/1
Peter Shlosky Jr.
1953 - 2020
Peter "Pete" Shlosky Jr., 67, of Carmichaels, died unexpectedly Monday, November 23, 2020, in his home. He was born August 14, 1953, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Peter and Stella Evosevich Shlosky Sr.

Pete was a 1971 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and received a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts from Salem College in 1975. He was a lifelong member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Carmichaels.

Pete started his coal mining career in 1976 at the Nemacolin Coal Mine. He later transferred to Emerald Coal Mine in Waynesburg and worked his way up to become a longwall foreman until his retirement in 2005.

Pete served the needs of his Carmichaels community and school district as a school board member from 2010-2018. He so enjoyed being "on the water" fishing and spending time with his beloved family and friends. Pete was also a big fan of watching MSNBC and a fervent Joseph Biden supporter.

On October 2, 1986, he married Lyn "Petie" Neal, who survives.

Also surviving are his son, Peter N. Shlosky of Carmichaels; daughter Paige S. Lyashenko and her husband, Valentine of New York, N.Y.; his sister, Theodora Shlosky-Stanchie and her husband, Michael of St. Augustine, Fla.; sister-in-law Roxie E. Stuvek and her husband, David of Carmichaels; and nephews Wesley and David Casserly.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.

For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5500
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
