Philip E. Cook Jr., 72, of Cecil, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in his home, after a brief illness.

He was born August 22, 1946, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Philip E. Sr. and Genevieve Mae Cook.

Phil grew up in Munhall and graduated from Munhall High School, Grove City College and Duquesne University Law School.

He was a well-known tax attorney at Philip E. Cook and Associates LLC and previously worked at Pepper Hamilton and Rose, Schmidt, Hasley and DiSalle Law Firms, as well as McGraw-Edison.

Phil was an officer and member of the Canonsburg Jaycees and a member/former president of the Allegheny Tax Society. In addition, he co-authored the Pennsylvania State Tax Handbook for many years. Phil was a Steelers and Penguins season ticket holder for many years. He also enjoyed spending time at Kennywood and Cheat Lake with his family and dogs, doo-wop/oldies music, shooting pool and reminiscing about special times, but, more than anything, he loved his weekends with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his dance partner and special girl of 40 years, Ruth Anne Williams of Cecil; sons Philip III (Rachel) of Mt. Lebanon and Eric of McDonald; grandchildren Philip IV, Coleton, Leland, Wesley, Quentin, Hailey, C.J., Jared and Tera; and his four-legged buddy, Nola.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia Meltzer.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, June 5, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil. The family would be honored if attendees wore Steelers apparel to celebrate Phil's love for the team. Private burial will take place at a later time.

His wish was contributions be made to Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301.