Philip "Slick" Hainaut Jr., 88, of McDonald, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, February 27, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital, due to complications from a car accident February 10, 2020.

He was born July 29, 1931, a son of the late Teresa Verzillesi Hainaut and Philip Hainaut Sr.

A veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserves, he served from 1953-1955 and was honorably discharged as the rank of sergeant.

Mr. Hainaut was a proud heavy equipment operator with Operating Engineers Local 66 for 65 years working for Ben Construction in Pittsburgh and retiring after 44 years from Casper Colosimo and Sons, Inc. on Campbells Run Road, Pittsburgh.

He was an active member of the Center United Presbyterian Church in Midway, where he served as an elder and trustee. He enjoyed golfing, his many cars, taking care of his lawn on his John Deere tractor, and was a 47-year Pittsburgh Steelers season ticket owner.

His wife, Norma Gema Hainaut, whom he married June 23, 1956, survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Diane Lyle, wife of the late Timothy, of McDonald; William Hainaut and wife Tonia of Harden, Ky., and James Edward Hainaut Sr. and wife LeighAnn of McDonald; eight grandchildren, Timothy Lyle II, Bailey Lyle, Matthew Counts (Jamie), Jacob Hainaut, Nikita Hainaut, Jon Snatchko (Lindsay), James E. Hainaut Jr. (Liz) and Amanda Tokarski (Cody); three great-grandchildren, Raegan Tokarski, Marcus and Amelia Counts; his sister, Wanda Bennett (the late Wayne) of Baden; sister-in-law Beverly Hainaut of Muse; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to his parents are four sisters, Mildred Baronio and husband Edward, Amelia Miller and husband John, Gloria Dillon and Bonnie Hainaut; and a brother, Frank Hainaut.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, with the Rev. Brian Kilbert officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens Cemetery, McMurray.

Those wishing to remember Mr. Hainaut in a special way can make a memorial donation in his memory to Center United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 563, Midway, PA 15060, or to a .