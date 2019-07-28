Phillip Nelson Read Sr., 86, of Hookstown (Hanover Township), died unexpectedly Friday afternoon, July 26, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

Born November 21, 1932 in Washington, he was the last surviving child born to the late Charles L. and Mildred Frazier Read.

He was a retired supervisor having worked for Hanover Township. He was a veteran of World War II where he served in the U.S. Navy.

He was a member of the Hookstown American Legion Post 0952 and was an avid supporter of and many other children's charities.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel "Mae" White Read; two sons, Phillip Nelson Read, Jr. and Keith Read; and a daughter, Patti Campbell.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Chuck (Rhonda) Read of Newell, W.Va.; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen (George) Kelly of Coraopolis; a daughter-in-law, Becky Read; and a son-in-law, Glenn Campbell. He was a grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 21.

As per his wishes, there will be no viewing or services and cremation will take place. Professional services provided by the McConnell Funeral Home, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.