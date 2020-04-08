Phoebe A. Cassidy, 83, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Phoebe was born and raised in Washington, and graduated from Trinity High School Class of 1954. She then earned a bachelor of arts degree in chemistry from Wooster College and her master of arts in library science from Western Reserve University in 1959. She also lived in Ohio, Missouri and Texas before settling in Media, where she lived for the last 40 years.

Phoebe began her career as a research assistant in 1959 at the Center for Documentation and Communication Research at Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. She went on to serve as the librarian for Western Reserve's School of Dentistry and later Western State School and Hospital in Canonsburg. She worked as the acquisition librarian for Washington University's School of Medicine in St. Louis, Mo. Upon settling in the Philadelphia area in 1977, Mrs. Cassidy began working with Certainteed Corp., where she managed corporation information. In 1979 she joined the Sun Corporation, where she served as a chemical information specialist until she retired in 1995.

Mrs. Cassidy was a former member of the American Chemical Society, The American Petroleum Institute and the Special Libraries Association. Phoebe was a longtime member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County. She was a volunteer with both Chorale Groups and at Granite Farms Estates. She enjoyed gardening and drawing.

Mrs. Cassidy was the wife of the late Terence William Cassidy, who died in 1992. She is survived by her two sons, Philip Terence Cassidy of Mt. Lebanon and Brian James Cassidy of Jacksonville, Fla. She is the sister of Judith Thistle of Rochester, Minn., and Thomas Anderson of Washington. She is also survived by two nieces, Katharine Rivard and Sara Gaido; two nephews, and Thomas Thistle and Garrett Anderson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Anderson Bogardus Cassidy Endowed Scholarship College of Wooster, Office of Advancement, 1159 Beall Avenue, Wooster, OH 44691.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced after travel restrictions are lifted.

Arrangements are by Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. Fourth Street, Media, PA 19063.

