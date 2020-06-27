Phyllis E. McElhaney Sember, 82, of McDonald passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.

Phyllis was born April 15, 1938, in Venice, to the late Roger McElhaney Sr. and Leona McMillen McElhaney.

Phyllis was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church.

Phyllis was a lifelong baseball fan with a special affection for the Pittsburgh Pirates and for the Pittsburgh Penguins. She was an amazing cook and homemaker. She had magic fingers in working with all kinds of crafts and gardening. She was especially fond of quilting and the warm friendships that brought her. She was an amazing organizer and enjoyed volunteering with her class reunions and at the McDonald Trail Station.

She and Buck loved to travel, taking in New England, northern Michigan and Ireland, and enjoying beaches all along the Atlantic seaboard with her family.

Phyllis is survived by daughter Terri (Gary) Kramer; son Robert (Sharon Poat) Sember; and four grandchildren, Todd (Samantha) Dieguez, Jenna Tomashosky, Alex Sember and Eileen Sember.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert "Buck" Sember; an older brother, Roger McElhaney Jr.; and a younger brother, Clinton McElhaney, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28, in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800), where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29.

To better ensure the safety of the family the funeral home asks that you comply with Centers for Disease Control guidelines and please wear a mask while in the building, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.

Interment will follow in the Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.

