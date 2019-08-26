Phyllis J. Behrens, 86, of Washington, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born January 25, 1933, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Viola Matthews Snnyder.

A graduate of Triadelphia High School in Wheeling, she was a member of Fairhill Manor Christian Church, where she was very active.

She was retired from Washington Federal Savings and Loan.

Phyllis enjoyed playing cards and cooking, but she especially loved her family and spending time with them.

On June 7, 1952, she married William E. Behrens, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Deborah A. (William) Farrer of Washington, Charles W. (Erin) Behrens of Bay Village, Ohio, Michael E. (Mary) Behrens of Washington and Thomas E. (Marianne) Behrens of San Antonio, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Linda Orth.

A memorial service, and burial in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations, in memory of Phyllis, may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

