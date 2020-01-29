Phyllis J. Staskiewicz (1928 - 2020)
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Obituary
Phyllis J. Staskiewicz, 91, of Washington, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Strabane Woods.

She was born September 7, 1928, in Belle Vernon, a daughter of the late William Gauden and Elizabeth Livingston Gauden.

Phyllis was a graduate of North Belle Vernon High School and St. Margaret's Nursing School as a registered nurse.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.

Phyllis enjoyed doing arts, crafts and baking, but painting was her passion.

On September 1, 1949, she married Dr. Bernard Alexander Staskiewicz, who died December 30, 2015.

Surviving are two sons, Dr. Thomas (Alma) Staskiewicz of Mars and Charles (Elizabeth) Staskiewicz of Richland; three daughters, Gail Warner of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Catharine Ann (John) Simpkins of Huntington, W.Va., and Barbara Jean (Matt) Daniels of Canadensis; a brother, Gary (Sue) Gauden of Denver, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, William Gauden.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the blessing service, Friday, January 31, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. At the request of the deceased, entombment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant House, 550 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10018.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 29, 2020
