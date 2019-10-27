Phyllis Jean "Babe" Chabassol, 88, formerly of Westland, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.

She was born December 15, 1930, in Oakdale, daughter of the late Gustave and Ethel Mae Virtue Sefzik Sr.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles and word searches and loved spending time with family, especially grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She worked as a custodian for Chartiers-Houston School District for 18 years, retiring in 1995.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah (Charles) Sethman of Hickory and Michelle (Ron) Paris of Houston; four grandchildren, Shawn (Erin) Sethman of Imperial, Shana Steadman (Joe Gordon) of Washington, Angela (Rob) Steadman-Zeli of Houston and Scott (Brenda) Sethman of Houston; seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Sefzik of Cummings, Ga.; and a sister, Judith (Ted) Malecki of Smelleville, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Quentin C. Chabassol; son, Brian Chabassol; sister, Joanne Chiera; brother, Gustave "Butch" Sefzik; and twin infant brothers, Fritz and Robert Sefzik.

To honor Mrs. Chabassol's wishes, there will be no visitation.

Her caregivers provided great care at Belle Meade and Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care and Medisis Hospice.

Graveside services and inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, with Pastor Gary Gibson, officiating.