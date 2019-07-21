Phyllis June Wright Anderson, 83, of Washington, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

She was born May 5, 1936, in Washington, a daughter of the late Charles C. Wright and Anne Smith Wright.

Mrs. Anderson graduated from Washington High School, Washington Hospital School of Nursing and West Liberty (W.Va.) State College, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

She worked at Washington Hospital for 48 years, retiring as a nursing supervisor.

Mrs. Anderson attended Church of the Covenant and Third United Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed reading, animals, watching her grandson play baseball and spending time with family.

On August 30, 1958, she married Harlin "Bob" Anderson, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Laurel (Don) Miner of Venetia and Tracy (David) De Vary of Homestead, Fla.; a sister, Sandra (Edgar) Clark of Flagstaff, Ariz.; and four grandchildren, Damian, Jacob and Madelyn De Vary, and Zachary Miner.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Monday, July 22, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett Street, Suite 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.