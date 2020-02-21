Phyllis Sowers Webeck, 93, of Washington, formerly of Ellsworth, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Strabane Woods.

She was born January 27, 1927, in Washington, a daughter of the late David R. and Claire Storer Matthews Sowers.

Mrs. Webeck was a 1944 graduate of Ellsworth High School and a 1948 graduate of Lock Haven University. She later taught health and physical education for more than 38 years – seven years at California Area School District and 31 years at Ringgold School District – before retiring in 1990.

She was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Washington and a former member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church of Scenery Hill. She was a member of the Pennsylvania State Educators Association (retired), Washington County Association of School Retirees, Mon-Valley Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers, served on the Ellsworth Council from 1991 to 2009, a board member of the Pigeon Creek Sanitary Authority from 2005 to 2016 and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She enjoyed reading, her children, grandchildren and students and missed her yellow Labrador Emma immensely.

Mrs. Webeck was the great-granddaughter of Dr. Thomas R. Storer, a noted Scenery Hill physician and Civil War veteran, and also a direct descendant of John (Tom the Tinker) Holcroft of Whisky Rebellion notoriety.

On November 17, 1951, she married James E. Webeck, who died March 8, 2011.

Surviving are three children, Mark Webeck (Lura) of Waynesburg, Brad Webeck of West Brownsville and Kim Luketich (Rich) of Eighty Four; five grandchildren, Jason Webeck (Colleen) of Eighty Four, Jenna Mullins (Rob) of Cedarville, Ohio, Luke and Wyatt Webeck, both of Richeyville, and Jonathan Webeck of Eighty Four; three stepgrandchildren, Eric Braun (Danielle) of Brave, Jeremy Braun (Shannon) of Hopewell and Bill Wilson of Waynesburg; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Sydney and Abby Czyzewski; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a granddaughter, Amy Webeck; a sister, Janis Koehring; and a brother, David Sowers.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, in Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, with Pastor Robert Grewe officiating. Interment will follow in Scenery Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Lutheran Church, 92 West Walnut Street, Washington, PA 15301, or Bentleyville Public Library, 931 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.