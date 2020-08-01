1/
Phyllis Thomas
Phyllis "Patty" Thomas, 80, of Ellsworth, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House.

She was born July 15, 1940 in Coal Center, a daughter of the late George and Lillian Wells Mitchner.

Surviving are five children, Bruce Thomas of Killeen Texas, Cindy Thomas of Brownsville, John Thomas of Cokeburg, Bill Thomas (Lisa) of Monessen and Dave Thomas (Shelly) of Beallsville; two sisters, Alice Berdine of Cecil and Mary Hewitt of Bentleyville; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are five brothers, Thurman, Bill, Don, Paul and Butch Mitchner; one sister, Betty Lutes.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, in the Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. Interment will be private. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 1, 2020.
