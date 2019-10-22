Preston E. Butt, 89, of Mt. Morris, died at 3:30 a.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at home.

He was born Sunday, September 14, 1930, in Bobtown. He was a son of the late Walter Butt and Alice Marie Geary Butt.

Mr. Butt was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God in Mt. Morris and was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of James T. Maxon American Legion Post 992 of Mt. Morris and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and was a founding member of Mt. Morris Sportsman Club. He was a member of Mt. Morris Senior Center, where he was the site council representative. Preston was also a member of Mason-Dixon Historical Park and Purple Martin Society. He was an avid deer and coon hunter and an all-around outdoorsman. He loved working in his yard. Preston worked and retired as a coal miner at Shannopin Mining Co. of Bobtown.

His wife, Amanda Elizabeth Hagedorn Butt, whom he married June 6, 1956, died March 3, 2018.

Surviving are one daughter, Lori Haines of Mt. Morris; two grandchildren, Kyle Aldhizer and his wife Lisa and Katie Aldhizer; two great-grandchildren, Julianna Aldhizer and Liam Aldhizer; and several nieces and nephews. Preston was the last of his immediate family.

Deceased are four sisters, Dorothy Elnikar, Margaret Sharpton, Betty Higdon and Alice Skach, and two brothers, Walter Butt Jr. and William Butt.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349. There will be additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, October 25, in Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God, 103 School Road, Mt. Morris, with Pastor Bruce Craig and Pastor Jake Judy officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Graveside military honors will be accorded by James T. Maxon American Legion Post 992 and representatives of the U.S. Army.

