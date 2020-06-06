Priscilla "Pris" Pfanstiel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Priscilla "Pris" Pfanstiel, 84, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, May 31, 2020.

She was the second child of three born to Nancy and Virgil Dollman.

She is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Pfanstiel Sr.; her children, James Pfanstiel Jr. (the late Kathy), Sara Halo (Jay) and Priscilla Robinson. She adored her grandchildren dearly, Trina Pfanstiel, Christopher Pfanstiel (Tina), Kathrine Halo (Chris), Joseph Halo (Kerrin), Margaret Halo, Douglas Halo and Zevn Robinson. She was also very close to her sisters, the late Sallie Hastings (Bing) and the late Nancy McKenzie (Rod), and sister-in-law Virginia "Ginny" and Bob Lantz from Chicago, Ill. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. She had a very generous heart, always giving to family, friends and the community.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes, McMurray, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, in the Beinhauer Chapel.

To add or view tributes, visit www.beinhauer.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Beinhauer Chapel
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved