Priscilla "Pris" Pfanstiel, 84, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, May 31, 2020.

She was the second child of three born to Nancy and Virgil Dollman.

She is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Pfanstiel Sr.; her children, James Pfanstiel Jr. (the late Kathy), Sara Halo (Jay) and Priscilla Robinson. She adored her grandchildren dearly, Trina Pfanstiel, Christopher Pfanstiel (Tina), Kathrine Halo (Chris), Joseph Halo (Kerrin), Margaret Halo, Douglas Halo and Zevn Robinson. She was also very close to her sisters, the late Sallie Hastings (Bing) and the late Nancy McKenzie (Rod), and sister-in-law Virginia "Ginny" and Bob Lantz from Chicago, Ill. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. She had a very generous heart, always giving to family, friends and the community.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes, McMurray, with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, in the Beinhauer Chapel.

