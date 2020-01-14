Rachael Marie Ward Davison, 86, of Washington, and for the past seven months of Birchaven Village, Findlay, Ohio, passed from this life Monday morning, January 13, 2020, following an extended illness.

Rachael was born in Columbus, Ohio, October 6, 1933, to Leslie Leon and Blanche Noble Ward. Following the untimely death of her mother at an early age, Rachael was loved and raised by her father and second mother, Georgia Steward Ward.

Rachael attended David Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., where she met and married the love of her life, Robert John Davison, who preceded her in death in 2015. The couple was married nearly 62 years.

Rachael is survived by a son, James Robert (Linda) Davison of Findlay; a sister, Marsha (Howard) Ross of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Rachael is also survived by three sisters-in law, Jean Davison Gonder of Meaford, Ontario, Sylvia Kneeshaw Davison of Collingwood, Ontario, and Marjorie Cramp Davison of Meaford, Ontario, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

In addition to her parents and spouse, Rachael was preceded in death by her son, Mark Leslie Davison; her daughter and son-in-law, Sherri Anne and Richard Arbogast of Charlotte, N.C.; and her brother, Lowell Eugene Ward of Long Beach, Calif.

Rachael worked as a legal secretary and later a church secretary, serving alongside her minister spouse for more than 50 years. Together they served Churches of Christ in Tennessee, Ontario and Ohio, finishing in Pennsylvania, where they served for many years. She and the family also sang and toured as the Davison Family Quartet.

Rachael loved being with family and friends, cooking for band camp, playing cards and games and watching Pittsburgh sports. She was also a foster mother to more than 20 children, and she was a concert-level pianist.

Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home in Washington and Hufford Family Funeral Home in Findlay are handling the arrangements.

A celebration of life service will be held in Allison Avenue Church of Christ, 700 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, with Minister David Deagel officiating. Visitation will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, with the service following at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Allison Avenue Church of Christ.

Service times can be viewed at piattandbarnhillfh.com and huffordfh.com.