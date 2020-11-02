1/1
Rachel M. Camacci
Rachel M. Camacci, 97, of Waynesburg, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Washington Health System Greene.

She was born May 7, 1923, in Kearney, Mo., a daughter of the late Ben R. and Alma Dagley Dykes.

Rachel was a graduate of Kearney High School and had worked at Hallmark Cards, assembling greeting cards.

She was a member of the First Christian Church, Waynesburg and had also taught Sunday school for 10 years.

Rachel was a 20 year volunteer as an escort at the former Greene County Memorial Hospital, Waynesburg; a 40 year member at the East Franklin Grange and a member of the Homemakers Club.

On March 11, 1950, she married Anthony A. Camacci, who died October 25, 1959.

Surviving are a daughter, Rose Marie Dodson of Utica, Ohio; two grandchildren, Rebecca D. (Roderick) Cooper of Utica, Ohio and Anthony Dodson of Waynesburg; three great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Dodson, Jonathan Dodson and Benjamin Dodson.

Deceased is a sister, Martha Jean Farner.

In following CDC guidelines of 25 people at a time in the funeral home, wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of services, Wednesday, November 4, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with Pastor Scott Chambers officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Condolences may be expressed at www.Behm-FuneralHomes.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
