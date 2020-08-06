1/1
Rae Priscilla Morris
1937 - 2020
Rae Priscilla "Sue" Morris, 83, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born April 5, 1937, in Nineveh, a daughter of Clarence Vernon Anderson and Frances Gertrude Rutan Anderson.

On October 29, 1955, she married Raynor H. Morris, who died June 8, 1991.

Sue was a homemaker and performed volunteer work for several community organizations. She worked many years at the Greene County Fair.

She was a people person and loved spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite past times were puzzle books and game shows.

Surviving are her children, Rosemary Ringer (David), with whom she made her home, Sarah Morris (Larry Mason) of Aleppo, Wilhemina Snodgrass (Kirt) of Graysville, Alan Morris (Wendy) of Graysville, Penny Orndoff (Randy) of Waynesburg, Peggy Morris Palm Pepple (Mark) of Arkansas and Joan Sexton (Rich) of Washington; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are four sisters, Luella Redman of Waynesburg, Viola Fordyce of Brave and Syvester Anderson (Doug) of Texas; one brother, Ronald Anderson of Lynnwood, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to her husband are two sons, William A. Morris and Charles Harvey Morris; four sisters and three brothers.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 7, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, followed by a private service for the immediate family, with Pastor David Woods and Damon Keys officiating. Extended family and friends can view the service via Facebook live-stream by going to www.behmfh.com and clicking on the link to join the live stream. To comply with state requirements, the number of people in the funeral home is limited to 25 at a time. All guest are required to wear face masks.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
182 W High St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
7246273155
