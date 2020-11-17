1/1
Ralph Carson Miller
Ralph Carson Miller, 91, of Washington, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Ralph was born March 13, 1929, in West Finley, a son of the late Homer Carson Miller and Sarah Rankin Miller.

He spent several years in and around Warren, Ohio. Ralph retired from American Welding and Manufacturing Co. in 1992 with 27 years of service. He also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946-1949.

He enjoyed buying, selling and repairing bicycles, and also flea marketing.

Ralph is survived by his loving niece and caregiver, Dorothy (Jim); granddaughter Angela; great-grandson Zachary; nieces and nephews; extended family; his dear friend, Darlene; and his furry companions.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; a son, Leroy Miller; sister Wilma Beatty; and brothers Homer, Delbert and Clyde Miller.

Donations can be made to the OSPTA Home Health & Hospice in Washington.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, (724)663-7373.

www.youngfhinc.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
(724) 663-7373
