Ralph D. "Blackie" Black, 84, of Waynesburg, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at home. Death was unexpected due to an apparent heart attack.

He was born Wednesday, January 2, 1935, in Rogersville, a son of the late Lyndsey Black and Lucy Durbin Black.

Mr. Black was a member of the Lippencott Baptist Church.

He was a motorcycle and car enthusiast and enjoyed working on cars.

He was a member of the U.S. Army, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793, James Farrell American Legion Post 330, and a life member of the 123, all of Waynesburg. He was also a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge 461 and Waynesburg Eagles Aerie 598.

Mr. Black was a skilled tradesman at Packard Electric of Warren, Ohio, for 35 years, retiring January 31, 1993.

His wife, Ruth Ann Tharpe Black, whom he married on Saturday, December 22, 1956, died June 24, 2008.

Surviving are a son, Edward Lee (Pamala) Black of Louisa, Va.; granddaughter, Lisa (Kevin) Henson of Raleigh, N.C.; grandson, Edward Black of Virginia; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Smitley of Mather; two brothers, John Black of Waynesburg and Charles Black of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are son, Donald Lester Black; great-grandson, Bradley Wayne Black; sister, Alberta Sutherland; and four brothers, Harry, George, James and Alvie Black.

There will be a greeting of friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, with the Rev. Paul Roofner officiating. Graveside military rites to be accorded by Greene County veterans and members of the U.S. Army. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.