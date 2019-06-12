Ralph D. Hartman, 89, of Bethel Park, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of 61 years to Barbara Hartman; loving father of David, John (Shelley) and the late Jeanne Hartman Vona; proud granddad of Samantha and Carolyn Vona; and brother of Nancy Heil.

He served in the 27th Regiment of the 25th Division in Korea, where he was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge. He graduated from Grove City College, performed in and directed local little theater productions and was an avid sports fan.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Paul Henney Cremation and Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park. Burial with military honors will be held at noon Saturday, June 15, in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Ralph's name to the Salvation Army.

www.henneyfuneralhome.com