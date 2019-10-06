Ralph Dale Scott, 85, of North Strabane Township, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Ralph was born in Vienna, Ohio.

He is survived by his son, Matthew D. Scott (Christine); daughter Rebecca J. Robert (John); and stepson Howard F. Strickland (Deborah).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace F. Scott; son Jeffrey D. Johnson-Scott; and stepgranddaughter Lea M. Strickland.

He is also survived by grandchildren Carli Johnson-Scott and Drew Hogan; Delaney, David and Matthew Scott; Alexandra, Morgan and John Jeffrey Robert; and stepgrandchildren Dr. Mallory Ciuksza and William and Clay Strickland. Also surviving are his brothers, Dean Scott (Carol) of Aiken, S.C., and Donald Scott (Jeannette) of Warren; many nieces and nephews; and his first wife, Lois Scott.

Ralph was the co-founder of Pierson & Scott Inc. and past president of Independent Insurance Agents of Pittsburgh. He was the past president of the Insurance Club of Pittsburgh, past chairman of the Board of South Hills Area YMCA 1973-75 and 1979-80, past president of Bethel Park High School Band Boosters 1977-79, past president of Bethel Park High School Athletic Association 1983-84 and a member of Thomas Presbyterian Church.

Ralph graduated from Westminster College in 1956, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and a member of the U.S. Army from 1957-59. His hobbies included golf, racquetball, woodworking, gardening and riding his mower. Ralph never met a stranger; one of the things he enjoyed most was talking and listening to people.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12, in John McMillan Presbyterian Church, Bethel Park, with a celebration of life immediately following at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , South Hills Interfaith Ministries or the Westminster Fund.

