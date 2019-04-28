Ralph E. Moore, 77, of McDonald, Mt. Pleasant Twp., died Friday, April 26, 2019, in The Grove, Washington.

He was born August 21, 1941, in Washington, a son of the late Verner and Alice Ayers Moore.

Mr. Moore was a member of Burgettstown Presbyterian Church and was retired from Weirton Steel.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Weirton American Legion and the Montour VFW.

Surviving are his children, Richard Moore, Susan Moore, Betsy (Keith) Fischer and Michael Moore.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia (Carl) McKinney, Nancy (Bernie) Vizyak and brother; and James Moore; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Helen Strike, Irene Carter, Ruth Palsiz and brothers Richard and Eugene Moore.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800, where a funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, April 30.

Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military rites accorded by the Canonsburg VFW 191.

