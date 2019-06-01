Ralph Edward Fitterer, 80, of Elrama, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Grandview Estates, Elizabeth.

He was born June 13, 1938 in Jefferson Township, the son of Clarence and Clara Seleski Fitterer.

Ralph was a veteran, having served in the US Navy during peacetime. He was a member of the Elrama United Methodist Church, where he was a trustee and on the board. He was also a member of the Elrama Volunteer Fire Department and in his younger years, a Cub Scout leader in Elrama. He retired from U.S. Steel Clairton Works after 34 years of employment.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, flower and vegetable gardening, woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Ralph is survived by three sons and a daughter, Timothy Fitterer and wife, Kelly of Rillton, Edward Fitterer of Elizabeth Township, daughter, Cheri Harrington and husband Tom of Warren, Jeffrey and wife Marci of Elrama; eight grandchildren, Gabriella Fitterer, Candy Woy, Eddie Fitterer, Christian, Seth and Tommy Harrington, Colten and Cassidee Fitterer; two brothers, Norman Fitterer and wife Maryann of Jefferson Hills, William Fitterer of Punta Gorda, Florida.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Mancini Fitterer who died on October 20, 2015.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, with the Pastor Hal Dangel officiating. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elrama United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 192, Elrama, PA 15038.

