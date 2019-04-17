Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Edward Hancher.

Ralph Edward "Ed" Hancher, 68, of Washington, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Meadville Medical Center.

He was born August 2, 1950, in Washington, a son of the late Walter D. Hancher and Pearl L. Jackson Hancher.

Ed was a graduate of McGuffey High School and ECPI of Pittsburgh.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a cancer survivor.

Ed owned and operated Ed's Handyman Service and Ed's Mowing Service and retired from Matthews Bus Co. in Finleyville.

He was a member of West Alexander Christian Church and American Legion Post 175.

Ed enjoyed woodworking, karaoke, photography, bird watching, fishing and family. He was a NASCAR, Penguins and Steelers fan.

On September 28, 2002, he married Florence E. Martin, the love of his life, who survives. They were together for 38 years.

Also surviving are his children, Heather, Zachary and Austin Hancher; two stepchildren, Martin (Lori Ann) McNutt and Melissa McNutt; two sisters, Trish Cassidy and Kathy (Pete) DeChiro; and his grandchildren, Nathan Zack, Lyndsay and Kaitlyn McNutt.

All services are private and arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or , 444 Liberty Avnue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.