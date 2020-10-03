1/
Ralph Edward Stump
1967 - 2020
Ralph Edward Stump, 52, of Mount Morris, passed away September 6, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 13, 1967, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of Sharon Stump and the late Isaac Stump.

He was preceeded in death by his loving wife, Melina.

In addition to his mother, Ralph is survived by his son Anthony; his brother, Zach Stump; sister, Tracy Verna; and granddaughter, Emma Rose Stump.

There will be no visitation. Arrangements by Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home Inc., 412-321-0495.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
