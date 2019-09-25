Ralph Eugene Loughman, 90, of McDonald, died Monday, September 23, 2019, in UPMC-Shadyside hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born May 29, 1929, a son of Raymond Eugene and Blanche McKee Loughman.

Mr. Loughman served in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps during the Korean War.

He earned a bachelor of science degree and certification to teach math and science from Waynesburg College in 1950 and a master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1957.

Mr. Loughman worked for the Fort Cherry School District as a teacher, guidance counselor, director of Pupil Personnel Services, athletic director, baseball coach, team statistician for other sports and a school bus driver. He retired from Fort Cherry in 1985. He then had a second career working 27 years at H&R Block Tax Services in McDonald, where he was the manager for many years.

He was a member of the Midway United Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, trustee, treasurer and lay leader. He was a longtime member and treasurer of the McDonald American Legion and a member of the Midway Lion's Club.

Mr. Loughman liked sports, especially baseball. He coached Little League, Pony League, American Legion League and Fort Cherry High School baseball. He was an avid Pirates fan and also enjoyed watching the Steelers and Penguins. He loved watching his grandsons play youth hockey, enjoyed watching game shows and detective stories, liked doing crossword puzzles and word games and could read a mystery novel or sports-themed book in just one evening. He loved ice cream and insisted on buying each of his grandkids their first Dairy Queen ice cream!

Ralph was wise, caring, willing to get involved and always offered a helping hand. He loved his church and his community. He loved teaching and serving others. He loved his friends and, most of all, his family.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah J. Loughman of Pittsburgh and Linda K. (husband Randy Henderson) Loughman of Irwin; a son, Richard Eugene Loughman of Bellbrook, Ohio; a sister, Betty Lou (the late William Hickman; the late George Engle) Engle of Washington; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy (the late Harry Jr.) Simmons of Crown Point, Ind., Mary Jane (the late Larkin) Dellinger of Washington and Margaret "Peggy" (John) Dellinger of Bossier City, La.; four grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Mark and Daniel Henderson (and Ben and Carly, who are thought of grandchildren as well); seven nieces and nephews; a deceased nephew; and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, with Pastor Karen Jacobs of Midway Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Midway Methodist Church, P.O. Box 566, Midway, PA 15060.

Condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.