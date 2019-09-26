Ralph Eugene Loughman (1929 - 2019)
Obituary
There was an omission in the obituary that ran yesterday for Ralph Eugene Loughman, 90, of McDonald, who died Monday, September 23, 2019, in Shadyside Hospital.

On June 22, 1954, he married the love of his life, Helen Irene Grimes Loughman, who survives.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, in Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, with Pastor Karen Jacobs of Midway Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Midway Methodist Church, P.O. Box 566, Midway, PA 15060. Condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019
