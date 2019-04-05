Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph F. Conte.

Ralph F. "Boomer" Conte, 69 of Monongahela, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Monongahela-Valley Hospital after a courageous two year battle with cancer.

Born May 2, 1949 in Monongahela, he was the son of the late Ralph Sr. and Dorothy Toth Conte.

Ralph was a 1967 graduate of Monongahela High School where he played both varsity baseball and football. He attended Clarion State College, and began his career working at the Robert Shaw Company in New Stanton. He then went to work at the former Combustion Engineering in Monongahela, after its closing, he went to work for Ryan Homes. Ralph retired in 2015 from Premier Heating and Cooling Company.

He was a member of the former Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Monongahela and was recently attending Saint Isaac Jogues in Elrama. He was a former member of the New Eagle Golf League and the former I.C.C and I.M.B.S Clubs both in Monongahela.

With his wife, he loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean and Mexico.

Ralph enjoyed local car shows and took pride in his '73 Monte Carlo and '72 Corvette.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mary Lee Eusepi Conte, whom he married June 28, 1980; daughter Courtney Conte of Carroll Township; brother Richard and wife Laura Conte of Franklin Park; two sisters, Doreen Conte of St. Louis, Missouri and Corinne Conte of Moon Township; sister-in-law Patricia Slavonia of Speers; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was a brother-in-law, Dennis Slavonia.

Friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com Blessing prayers will begin in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Saturday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Isaac Jogue Catholic Church, Elrama at 10 a.m. with Father Pierre Falkenhan as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township.