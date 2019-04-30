Ralph Fred Berquist, 89, of Canonsburg, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Canonsburg General Hospital ICU.

He was born March 7, 1930 in Sheridan, Pittsburgh, son of the late Fred and Rosemarie Stalma Berquist.

He was a 1948 graduate of South Fayette High School and attended Waterdam Evangelical Free Church, and was a member of the American Legion.

He was a fireman for Allegheny County, working at North and South Parks, and the Airport, retiring as a lieutenant in 1980. He was a Cecil Baseball coach and founder of the Cecil Trojans Youth Football, and he was past president of the South Fayette Quarterback Club.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Vida Jean Harris Berquist of Canonsburg; son, James (Rebecca) Berquist of Peters Township; daughter, Diane Lynn Berquist of Canonsburg; five grandchildren, Melissa (Jeffrey) Hruby of Nottingham Township, Michael (Alana) Berquist of Pittsburgh, Nicholas (Malaysia) Berquist of Pasadena, Calif., Zachary Berquist of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Rachel Berquist of Brooklyn, N.Y., five great-grandchildren, Austin, Aliza, and Madison Hruby of Nottingham Township, and Adeline Berquist of Pittsburgh and Rilo Sloane Berquist of Pasadena, Calif.; and a sister, Joanne Barbaryka of Cecil.

He was preceded in death by son, Eric Berquist in 1993.

Per his request, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, with Pastor Jack Wilson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Waterdam Church Building Fund, 208 Galley Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

Arrangements are entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil.