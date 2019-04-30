Ralph J. Parrish, 78, formerly of McDonald, died, Saturday, April 27, 2019.

He was born July 16, 1940, in Pittsburgh, a son of Ralph and Norma Minaham Parrish.

Mr. Parrish served in the United States Marine Corp for six years. After his honorable discharge, he worked for the Port Authority as a bus driver for over 20 years. He then became the owner of Patrick's Tavern in McDonald. After selling the tavern, he worked for the Meadows casino as a security guard.

Ralph was a former mayor of McDonald. He was a second degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, using his talent to raise money for St Jude's Research Hospital, at various fundraising events. He also was a member of the McDonald Veterans of Foreign Wars.

On March 23, 1990, he married Alice J. Fircak who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Gina (Shaun) Kazmarski of Peter's Township and Dana Parrish of Bridgeville; a brother, David Parrish of North Port, Fla; a sister, Diane Horne of Pleasant Hills; two grandchildren, Justin Kazmarski and Lauren Camp; and two great-grandchildren Aaron Luvawi and Carter Maringo.

Deceased is a sister, Carol Sattler.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.