Ralph "Bud" McKelvey, 78, of Washington, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Washington Hospital.

He was born July 10, 1941, in Washington, a son of the late John L. McKelvey and Trella East McKelvey.

Bud was a mechanic and enjoyed camping, boating and loved animals.

He was baptized in the Church of Christ.

On October 5, 1963, he married Harriett J. Durbin, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Laurie (Samuel) McAfee of Washington and Jeanette Kerns of W.Va.; a brother, Eugene McKelvey of Calabash, N.C.; two sisters, Phyllis Windham of Lynchburg, S.C. and Shelby Miller of El Cajon, Calif.; four grandchildren, Christopher (Kiersten) Bird, Ashley (Reymondo) Sandoval, Kenneth and Caleb Friend; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a daughter, Lisa Friend

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 10. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty-Four, PA 15330 or www.washingtonpashelter.org/donate/

Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com