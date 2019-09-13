Ralph Ray Clemens, 65, of Amity, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in his home.

He was born April 28, 1954, in Washington, a son of the late Ralph Raymond and Emily June Carroll Clemens.

Ralph was a graduate of Trinity High School.

Mr. Clemens had worked for more than 30 years at Washington Penn Plastics.

An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing.

On May 17, 1977, he married Barbara Revella, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Ralph Ray (Felicia) Clemens of Amity; four grandchildren, Isabella, Ivy, Sidney and Rex; and a cousin, Teddy Davis.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.