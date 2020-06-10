Ralph S. Santmyer
1935 - 2020
Ralph S. Santmyer, 85, of Bentleyville, formerly of Rostraver Township, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

A son of the late Ralph L. and Bernice River Santmyer, he was born in Pricedale February 22, 1935.

An avid golfer, he was a member of the Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville. Ralph loved spending time at his camp in Kennerdell hunting and fishing.

Ralph and his late wife, Dorothy, were the former owners of Beacon Supply Company of Belle Vernon.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Jill and Kevin Ostetrico of Belle Vernon, and Vicki and Greg Giarrusso of West Newton; a sister, Donna Yablonski of Rostraver Township; five grandchildren, Tara (Brett) Melegari of Elizabeth Township, Erica Santmyer of Washington, Natalie (Jacob) Bober of Houston, Texas, and Laura Giarrusso and Jason Giarrusso, both of Pittsburgh; and five great-grandchildren, Bailey and Xavier Santmyer, Aria and Giada Melegari and Alina Bober.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Kerlicker Santmyer, who died August 1, 2019; a son, Curtis Santmyer in 1985; two daughters, Pamela Hepple in 2008 and Rene Thomas in 2016; a grandson, Jared Giarrusso in 2006; and two sisters, Lois Batiste and Cindy Hodge.

There will be no public viewing or visitation. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, in West Newton Cemetery, with the Rev. Glenn Richardson, pastor of West Newton Baptist Church, officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300.

www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
