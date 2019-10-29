Ralph T. "Hard Rock" Rankin, 78, a lifelong resident of Cross Creek, passed away Monday afternoon, October 28, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born March 25, 1941, in Cross Creek, a son of the late George T. and Helena B. Miller Rankin.

A 1959 graduate of the Avella High School, Mr. Rankin worked for the road departments of PennDOT, Hanover Township and Cross Creek Township, where he was the road superintendent/supervisor for 15 years.

He was a Democratic committee man for Cross Creek Township and served for many years as a volunteer for the Independence Township Recreation Board and was also a member of the Burgettstown Cruisers Car Club. He enjoyed going to the many car cruises in his 1967 Chevelle to see his buddies and talk cars and hanging out at Wally's Garage and Bert's Hot Dog Shop.

His wife, Bonnie J. Anderson Rankin, whom he married July 13, 1974, survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Jennifer Stealey and husband Todd, and his two grandchildren, Emilee and Connor.

The last of his immediate family, he was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by four brothers, Harry "Casey," Sam, Wilford and William Rankin, and a sister, Ethel Marlow.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, with the Rev. Cinda Isler officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to remember Mr. Rankin in a special way can make a memorial donation in his memory to Slovan Volunteer Fire Department Building Fund, P.O. Box 429, Burgettstown, PA 15021, and/or Concordia Hospice, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.