Ralph Thomas "Tink" Eisiminger, 67, of Ruff Creek, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 21, 1951, in Waynesburg, to the late Thomas A. and Ruth L. Eisiminger. He was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School's class of 1969. Upon his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Tink retired from the County of Greene Transportation Department, where he worked as transportation coordinator until 2013.

Tink was married to the love of his life, Dee, for 47 years. Tink and Dee's love story began in 1968, and they were later married on July 31, 1971, in the Graysville Presbyterian Church. Their journey began in Viernheim, Germany, in August 1971, where Tink was serving proudly in the U.S. Army as an SP5 E5. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Expert M16. He was also a member of the National Guard. After completing his tour of duty, they returned to Greene County to reside and raise their family. Both Tink and Dee are current members of Life Point Church in Washington.

Tink was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and a trusted friend to many.

He loved going on vacations with his family. One his most cherished memories was watching fireworks on the beach with his grandchildren, Kenzie and Cole, who were the loves of his life.

Tink was an avid lover of music. He formed the Boot Hill Gang in 1981. Tink and Dee loved playing music together and became known as the husband and wife team of the band. They shared many special memories with their Boot Hill Gang band mates, whom they loved dearly. Music brought Tink such joy and was his passion.

Surviving are his wife, Loretta "Dee" Eisiminger of Ruff Creek; daughters Heather Eisiminger of Washington and Christine and Dan Halliday of Washington; grandchildren Mackenzie Halliday, daughter of Dan and Christine Halliday, and Cole Bair, son of Heather Eisiminger; his brother, Jerry Eisiminger; his sister, Wendy and Bob Dobbins; and brothers- and sisters-in-law Sharon and Dennis Blouir, Wylie F. Jr. and Terry Cheek, Richard and Candy Cheek, Jackie and Chuck Stoneking, Lori and James Cowie and the late Wyletta Cheek Stewart. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, band mates and dear friends.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, with Ryan Tharp, associate pastor of New Beginnings at Ryerson Baptist, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 330, Veterans of Foreign Wars 4793 and 123, all of Waynesburg.

