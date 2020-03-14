Ralph V. "Pitz" Merante, 86, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born December 15, 1933, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Joseph and Rose Pitzarella Merante.

Mr. Merante lived in Canonsburg, where he was a graduate of Canonsburg High School Class of 1952. He served with the United States Navy as a radar man during the Korean War.

Ralph was co-owner, along with his wife, Margaret Kelly Merante, of Acme Machine Company in North Strabane Township. For many years. Pitz was an avid golfer, who was a longtime member of The Washington Golf Club. He enjoyed dancing and music.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Regan Merante of Los Angeles, Calif., and Jodie M. Gallagher of North Strabane Township; his granddaughter, Marlie Gallagher; his companion, Theresa Barone of North Versailles; and several nieces and nephews.

Ralph was the last of his immediate family. Deceased, in addition to his parents and many siblings, are his wife, Margret Kelly Merante, who passed away March 13, 2012; and his previous wife, Marlene Mesta McKahan Merante.

Friends and family are welcome from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Merantis' name may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation at or the Washington Area Humane Society.

To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.