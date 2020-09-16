1/1
Ralph W. Bate
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ralph W. "Babo" Bate, 84, of Dilliner, (Moffitt-Sterling), passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Washington Hospital. Born in Moffitt on April 7, 1936, he was a son of the late Thomas Bate and Eleanor Hilpert Bate Rawlings.

A U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict, he had worked at Penco Products of Oaks, Gateway Coal Company of Greene County until it was closed, and then in the Maintenance Department of West Virginia University.

Surviving is his son, Mark Bate and wife Carla; one grandson, Christopher Bate; a brother, Jim Rawlings and wife Josephine; and his mother-in-law, Mary Garrison, all of Moffitt; also, his sister, Ethel Richards of Mentor, Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews; and many friends and neighbors.

Ralph was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Joanna, on March 3, 2015; and a brother, Thomas Bate.

Friends are invited to join his family for graveside services in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17. Military Honors will be accorded at that time by the Point Marion Veterans Posts. Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.

www.herod-rishel.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard R Herod Funeral Home
501 Morgantown St
Point Marion, PA 15474
(724) 725-5245
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved