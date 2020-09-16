Ralph W. "Babo" Bate, 84, of Dilliner, (Moffitt-Sterling), passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Washington Hospital. Born in Moffitt on April 7, 1936, he was a son of the late Thomas Bate and Eleanor Hilpert Bate Rawlings.

A U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict, he had worked at Penco Products of Oaks, Gateway Coal Company of Greene County until it was closed, and then in the Maintenance Department of West Virginia University.

Surviving is his son, Mark Bate and wife Carla; one grandson, Christopher Bate; a brother, Jim Rawlings and wife Josephine; and his mother-in-law, Mary Garrison, all of Moffitt; also, his sister, Ethel Richards of Mentor, Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews; and many friends and neighbors.

Ralph was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Joanna, on March 3, 2015; and a brother, Thomas Bate.

Friends are invited to join his family for graveside services in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17. Military Honors will be accorded at that time by the Point Marion Veterans Posts. Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.

www.herod-rishel.com