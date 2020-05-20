Ralph W. Kennedy, 95, of Mt. Morris, died at 3:04 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, in Evergreen Assisted Living, Waynesburg.He was born Monday, September 8, 1924, in Mt. Morris, a son of the late Frank Kennedy and Grace Headley Kennedy.Mr. Kennedy was a member of Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher for 30 years and was song leader for 45 years.He was a veteran having served with the United States Army as a staff sergeant during World War II. He was stationed for two years in Germany. He worked as the maintenance supervisor for the West Virginia University Athletic Department for 33 years retiring in 1986.He is survived by his wife, Grace Marly Fox Kennedy, whom he married December 24, 1948.Also surviving are three daughters, Lois Garrison, Joyce Clark and husband Henry, and Leah Nutter and husband Charles, all of Mt. Morris; two sons, Robert Kennedy and wife Tammy of Mt. Morris, and James Kennedy and wife Robin of Perry, Mich.; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the last of his immediate family.Deceased are one sister, Helen Carter; and one brother, Harold Kennedy.Due to the restrictions of the Centers for Disease Control, due to Covid-19, visitation and services for Ralph will be private for the family and by invitation only, with Pastor Bruce Craig and Pastor Willard Rowan officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, has been entrusted with his arrangements. Private burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris.Amedisys Hospice of Masontown and Evergreen Assisted Living in Waynesburg provided exceptional care to Ralph and the family.Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 20, 2020.