Ralph W. Newman, 86, of Peters Township, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Ralph was the beloved husband of 58 years to Theresa Myszewski Newman; loving father of Sharon (Douglas) Delestienne, Debra M. Newman, Lori (Paul) Hancovsky and Kurt E. (Mindy) Newman; cherished grandfather of Nathan, Cameron, Tyler and Colin Delestienne, Kevin Hancovsky and Owen Newman; brother of Howard H. (Shirley) Newman, Leonard C. (Mary) Newman and the late Edward S. (wife Virginia survives) Newman Jr.; uncle of Douglas, Keith, Andrew and the late Barry Newman.

Ralph was a graduate of Geneva College and Carnegie Tech, a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as an operations manager from Pennsylvania American Water Company after 38 years of service.

Arrangements entrusted to Beinhauer. At the request of his family, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ( ). Add tributes at beinhauer.com.